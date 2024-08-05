Pierce Brosnan celebrates 23 years of marriage with his wife, Keely

Pierce Brosnan honors his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan on their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The 71-year-old actor celebrated the milestone moment with a special tribute to his wife Keely in a heart touching Instagram post on Sunday, August 4th.

In celebration, Bronsan began at length by saying, “Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely. My beautiful brown-eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me.”

While attaching a sweet message for his wife, the former James Bond star shared a collage of pictures with his wife from the past few years.



It is pertinent to mention he also included a throwback image of the couple walking on a beach and a picture of them holding hands too.

Furthermore, according to People, Brosnan’s tribute to Keely came after she also honored her husband on their wedding anniversary as Keely also posted a carousel of photos of her and Brosnan’s wedding as she highlighted their wedding date and location as “August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland” in the caption.

Additionally, the wife of Pierce recounted by saying, “you are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known. Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial. Here’s to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful.”



As per the publication, Brosnan and Keely met in 1994 at a party in Mexico when she worked as a TV correspondent. According to Keely, they had their first date days later under the stars.