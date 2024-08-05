Prince Harry shatters Prince William’s last hope of Royal reconciliation

Prince William was left stunned and disappointed after watching his estranged brother Prince Harry's latest interview, which has shattered the last remaining hopes of a royal reconciliation.



As per New Idea Magazine, the Prince of Wales was open to the idea of reconciliation with Harry in the future but his interview for the ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, shattered his last hope.

William publically announced back in 2017 that he and his brother will never spoke of their mother Princess Diana ever again while marking her 20th death anniversary.

However, Harry broke his promise and discussed his late mother while speaking of his fight against British press with journalist Rebecca Barry.

After watching the interview, William no longer "recognises" his brother, with an insider claiming that Harry has made his relationship with the Royal Family "worse.”

The tipster even said that Kate Middleton’s husband was open to the idea of reconciling with the Duke in the future, but claimed he "doesn't trust" him now.