Sydney Sweeney helps drive US company shares

A US retail brand surged 10% on Thursday after unveiling a new denim campaign with Sydney Sweeney.

According to Reuters, the American Eagle Outfitters's collaboration comes as apparel retailer bets on the "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" actress to reconnect with Gen Z shoppers and boost sales.

The company has partnered with Sweeney for its fall season denim collection that includes a limited-edition denim jacket as well as a "The Sydney Jean."

The campaign, called "Sydney Sweeney Has Great (American Eagle) Jeans," is the company's latest effort to revive demand as it navigates muted consumer spending and higher potential costs due to tariffs.

The Sweeney partnership is not the first time a celebrity tie-up has helped drive shares of a company.

In 2020, Crocs (CROX.O), shares jumped after singer Justin Bieber teased a collaboration with the shoe maker.

American Eagle has previously teamed up with celebrities, including tennis player Coco Gauff and actress Jenna Ortega.