 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney helps drive US company shares

The company has partnered with Sweeney for its fall season denim collection

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 24, 2025

Sydney Sweeney helps drive US company shares
Sydney Sweeney helps drive US company shares 

A US retail brand surged 10% on Thursday after unveiling a new denim campaign with Sydney Sweeney.

According to Reuters, the American Eagle Outfitters's collaboration comes as apparel retailer bets on the "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" actress to reconnect with Gen Z shoppers and boost sales.

The company has partnered with Sweeney for its fall season denim collection that includes a limited-edition denim jacket as well as a "The Sydney Jean."

The campaign, called "Sydney Sweeney Has Great (American Eagle) Jeans," is the company's latest effort to revive demand as it navigates muted consumer spending and higher potential costs due to tariffs.

The Sweeney partnership is not the first time a celebrity tie-up has helped drive shares of a company. 

In 2020, Crocs (CROX.O), shares jumped after singer Justin Bieber teased a collaboration with the shoe maker.

American Eagle has previously teamed up with celebrities, including tennis player Coco Gauff and actress Jenna Ortega.

GlorRilla's lawyers speak out on her arrest
GlorRilla's lawyers speak out on her arrest
Winona Ryder reflects on 'Stranger Things' role ahead of 'Season 5'
Winona Ryder reflects on 'Stranger Things' role ahead of 'Season 5'
Willie Nelson hit with devastating blow as health forces major life change
Willie Nelson hit with devastating blow as health forces major life change
Billy Joel reveals pianful truth behind his dream of embracing fatherhood video
Billy Joel reveals pianful truth behind his dream of embracing fatherhood
Chuck Norris defies ageing with jaw-dropping fitness routine
Chuck Norris defies ageing with jaw-dropping fitness routine
Winona Ryder confesses to stalking Scott Mackinlay Hahn
Winona Ryder confesses to stalking Scott Mackinlay Hahn
Teddi Mellencamp drops bombshell health update after medical scare
Teddi Mellencamp drops bombshell health update after medical scare
Who will lead the Avengers in 'Doomsday'?
Who will lead the Avengers in 'Doomsday'?