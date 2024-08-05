 
Matthew McConaughey's wife gushes over hunky nickname Ryan Reynolds gave him

Matthew McConaughey has received a hunky nickname from Ryan Reynolds

August 05, 2024

Matthew McConaughey has been given a befitting nickname by his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Ryan Reynolds.

On Sunday, August 4, Matthew’s wife Camila Alves McConaughey took to Instagram to post a screenshot of Reynolds story, and joked that she’ll be using her husband’s new nickname - which is “hunk of heaven” - to address him from now on.

In his story, Reynolds shared a photo of McConaughey holding up a gun, dressed as his character Cowboypool from the film.

Reynolds wrote, “At its best, this business is an actual community and showing up for each other is a great example of that. Huge thanks to this gorgeous hunk of Heaven @officialmcconaughey.”

“Not only do he and @camillamcconaughey make the one and only @pantalonestequila,” he added, referring to the couple’s tequilla brand, “But he also delves into the less exciting world of acting from time to time.”

In her post, Camila wrote, “ ‘Hunk of Heaven’ will now be my nickname for him @vancityreynolds."

"We can thank you when child #4 arrives,” she quipped. Matthew and Camila share three children, Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Matthew plays the character of Cowboypool, who’s seen in the final fight alongside the Deadpool Corps. 

