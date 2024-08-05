Matt Damon reviews Netflix take on 'Ripley'

 
In 1999, Matt Damon appeared in The Talented Mr. Ripley as the lead cast. Years later, Netflix adopted the story for a show and the megastar has a mixed opinion on it.

In a chat with IndieWire, the Oscar winner was asked whether he would want to return to the role which was now starred by Andrew Scott.

“I don’t know. You know, I associate the one that we did so much with Anthony Minghella, who’s passed away now, that I don’t know,” he noted on the latest adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel.

He continued, “I even had trouble watching the new one, as beautiful as it was and as great as everybody was. It was hard at first for me to sink back into it just because I have so many great memories, but they’re all wrapped up in these personal feelings about the experience.”

Matt on another instance told the Associated Press he “loved” Ripley after watching the first episode adding watching it opened the door for a “flood of memories”.

“The experience is so embedded in our younger lives. To hear those same names, same characters… it was just a flood [of memories]. It’s overwhelming,” he added.

