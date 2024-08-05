 
Travis Kelce jokes with a Swiftie post training camp

Travis Kelce had a little fun conversation with a Swiftie where he jokes about 'Taylor Swift effect'

August 05, 2024

Travis Kelce joked about Taylor Swift when he met a Swiftie during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp.

In a TikTok video, a man told him, “You just took my wife’s breath away. Literally, she just almost died.”

It is pertinent to mention that the tight end smiled as he walked down a hallway in a gray tee tucked into his red shorts, while he joked about the “Taylor Swift effect.”

In response, one social media users stated, “is this him saying she takes his breath away?? that’s so real," while another asked if Kelce is "ever in a bad mood." 

Furthermore, one of the users also praised Kelce by saying, “He looks so tired/worn out and yet still in a good mood, greeting fans and shouting out his love.”

Additionally, many praised the Super Bowl winner’s “green flag” response by calling it “respectful avoidance” to bring the conversation “right back to his love," as the woman in the video commented, “My heart rate was in the 200s. Love you @TaylorSwift.”

It is worth mentioning that Travis Kelce and the Taylor Swift have been dating since July 2023 and rumor has it that the couple is set to get engaged soon, as per Page Six

