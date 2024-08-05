 
Prince Harry sheer brassy audacity coming exposed

Prince Harry is coming undone and reportedly getting exposed each day for their sheer brassy audacity

August 05, 2024

Prince Harry has just been called out for the sheer brassy audacity they showcase.

Royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made comments like these public against the Sussexes.

As part of her interview with The Daily Mail the expert claimed, “Sometimes you wonder how Harry and Meghan have the nerve, the sheer brassy audacity to do what they do.”

“Of course, the altruistic urge is obvious in launching an online Parents' Network.”

“One can see the essential goodness in building an 'empowered community of families' to 'support and uplift each other'.”

“Yet it is no secret that the Sussexes are estranged – to a greater or lesser degree – from their own parents.”

