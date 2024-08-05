Prince Harry becoming acutely aware of the damage he's done

Experts have just started to talk about the damage Prince Harry has done over the years and how he seems to have finally started learning something.



Comments like this have been presented by the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews on the Palace Confidential podcast.

That conversation began with Mr Eden saying, “Harry knows how much damage he has done, we have seen him try to mend fences with his family, all the business about ringing his father on his birthday.”

“I really do imagine that he wouldn’t want to do that all over again.”

To this Ms Charlotte Griffiths had other thoughts however and claimed that while the ‘catharses’ would not be regrated, “of course he’ll regret how it was received.”

Still though “the blame won’t be on himself” still, which she added in before signing off from the conversation.