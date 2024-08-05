 
Geo News

Prince Harry becoming acutely aware of the damage he's done

Prince Harry has just been blasted for finally coming to terms with the gravity of what he’s done wrong

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2024

Prince Harry becoming acutely aware of the damage he's done

Experts have just started to talk about the damage Prince Harry has done over the years and how he seems to have finally started learning something.

Comments like this have been presented by the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews on the Palace Confidential podcast.

That conversation began with Mr Eden saying, “Harry knows how much damage he has done, we have seen him try to mend fences with his family, all the business about ringing his father on his birthday.”

“I really do imagine that he wouldn’t want to do that all over again.”

To this Ms Charlotte Griffiths had other thoughts however and claimed that while the ‘catharses’ would not be regrated, “of course he’ll regret how it was received.”

Still though “the blame won’t be on himself” still, which she added in before signing off from the conversation. 

Ryan Reynolds raves about Wesley Snipes: 'Marvel daddy'
Ryan Reynolds raves about Wesley Snipes: 'Marvel daddy'
Meg Ryan set to receive key award for impressive career
Meg Ryan set to receive key award for impressive career
Ben Affleck declared 'rude' by Sarah Ferguson after 'worst interview ever'
Ben Affleck declared 'rude' by Sarah Ferguson after 'worst interview ever'
Omid Scobie reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch new campaign video
Omid Scobie reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch new campaign
Prince Harry is flirting the line between being mean and meaning well video
Prince Harry is flirting the line between being mean and meaning well
'Yellowstsone' star Luke Grimes, wife Bianca Rodrigues make HUGE announcement
'Yellowstsone' star Luke Grimes, wife Bianca Rodrigues make HUGE announcement
Emma Corrin hates to kill famous hero in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Emma Corrin hates to kill famous hero in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Pregnant Hailey Bieber 'excited' to balance work amid Justin's money issues video
Pregnant Hailey Bieber 'excited' to balance work amid Justin's money issues