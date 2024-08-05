Meghan Markle attacked for her duchess-in-exile persona

Meghan Markle has just been called out for the way she crafted an entire ‘duchess-in-exile’ image for the US.

Comments and accusations against the Sussexes have been brought to light by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece she blasted Meghan’s built-up pristine image an said, “indeed, in the four years that the Sussexes have lived in America, Meghan has perfected her gracious duchess-in-exile persona: regal but relatable, grand and bland in equal measure.”

“She smiled beatifically when she talked of 'change for good' and her 'amazing' children, but sometimes would look stonily at Harry when it was his turn to talk on camera.”

As part of her later jibe the expert also added, “Husbands around the world would recognise and interpret that icy, wifely stare in seconds: Watch what you are saying, mister. And keep it short.”

At one point in the show the couple also met with a couple that lost their daughter to online bullying, as well as two others who saw their children order drugs online and pass away.

This led the expert to question the couple’s “sheer brassy audacity to do what they do” even if “the altruistic urge is obvious in launching an online Parents' Network.”

Because while one can see the essential goodness in building an 'empowered community of families' to 'support and uplift each other',” its coming from people who are estranged.