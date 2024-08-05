Brooke Shields decides to auction THIS iconic ‘80s item

Brooke Shields is saying goodbye to iconic items from her early career in Hollywood

Brooke Shields is ready to give up some iconic clothing items she owns.

Shields is auctioning off her jeans she showed off in a 1980 ad campaign for Calvin Klein. The jeans will be auctioned in Studio Auctions' next event “From Bombshells to Blasters: An Auction You Can’t Refuse.”

Along with jeans, the Mother of the Bride star will also auction personal items like her high school cheerleading sweater and her script from the 1980 film The Blue Lagoon.

The auction will also feature items once possessed by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, James Dean and Marlon Brando.

Sharing her thoughts about the auction of the jeans, Shields told People, "I hope that matters to somebody else.”

She continued: “I am going to be an empty nester! I’m so sad. But now I’m going through all my closets and my things and am ready to give some of my special pieces away, like my Calvin Klein jeans. Can you imagine my waist was ever that small? It’s terrifying!

She added: “But I hope that somebody enjoys these just as much as I have and finds them as meaningful as I do. I can’t wait for someone to show these off!”

In the controversial 1980s ad, Shields was only 15 years old. The tagline "You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing," sparked controversy in ‘80s due to the actress being a teenager.