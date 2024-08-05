Lily Collins set to join Álvaro Morte to make West End stage debut

Lily Collins is set to bid farewell to Paris as she will be joining Money Heist’s Álvaro Morte in London for the pair’s West End stage debut in Barcelona.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the Emily in Paris star will join Morte in Bess Wohl‘s acclaimed two-character play Barcelona at the Duke of York’s Theatre in the U.K. capital from October 21st to January 11th, 2025.

In regards to the roles, the American character, Irene, will be played by Collins, and Spanish character Manuel will be played by Morte.

As per the outlet, Collins began at length by admitting, “It has been a childhood dream of mind to perform in the West End and I’m hugely excited to make my stage debut in Bess’ exciting play, Barcelona. Working with this team has truly been a gift and I cannot wait for audiences to be taken on a thrilling journey as the play unravels. I knew the moment I finished reading the script, I had to play Irene.”

It is pertinent to mention Morte also chimed in by saying, “The London theater scene is a vibrant and exhilarating canvas for fresh, groundbreaking work. I am thrilled and honored to be a part of this captivating new play, marking my West End debut. I’m looking forward to bringing Barcelona to life and sharing it with audiences.”

Furthermore, according to the publication’s reports, the show is produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions.