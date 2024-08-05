 
Zack Snyder reacts to Henry Cavill's cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Henry Cavill appeared as a Wolverine variant in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Web Desk
August 05, 2024

Zack Snyder reacts to Henry Cavill's cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Zack Snyder reacted reacted to Henry Cavill’s surprising cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker, who director Man of Steel featuring Cavill playing 'Superman', said that he has not watched the film yet but “I did hear about it. Sounds fun." 

Synder was further asked if he was frustrated that the British actor’s 'Superman' character was sidelined by DC. To which, Snyder respond, "Henry is an amazing Superman to me. I hired him.”

He went on to say, “I wanted him to be Superman. So any coins left on the table are unfortunate, and in that way, it would be great to have more Henry." 

Apart from Cavill, the MCU new film had multiple cameos including Chris Evan, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes and Blake Lively.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer, which was released on July 26, had a great opening at the box office.

The star studded threequel collected $205 million in its opening weekend, ranking as the eighth-best debut of all time.

