Vanessa Lachey marks birthday of 'Swiftie' daughter Brooklyn

Vanessa Lachey just celebrated her daughter, Brooklyn’s birthday, as well as the day she became a Swiftie, that is, a Taylor Swift fan.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the NCIS: Hawai’i alum, uploaded a celebratory post featuring the time when she and her nine-year-old daughter, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, together.

The 43-year-old also penned a lengthy caption as she posted a lovingly and rather Swift-themed caption. "A year ago today, a 'Swiftie' was born!" Vanessa began.

She continued, "Brooklyn really didn’t understand the impact of her music and had never been to a concert in a stadium! The look in her eyes was one I will never forget."

In the images, at the SoFi Stadium concert in Los Angeles, the little one cold be seen rocking a multicolor outfit while Vanessa wore a denim attire.

The Love Is Blind co-host and Brooklyn also wore a customized jacket that had the name "Lachey" written in white and gold lettering.

“She respected the showmanship, the lights, the music vibrations, the storytelling and colors. We talked about Taylor’s work ethic, what it must have been like to get where she is and have 70k people singing along to her songs,” she further wrote.