Taylor Swift unveils special guest for upcoming UK 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just confirmed her guests for the upcoming Eras Tour shows!

The 34-year-old songstress unveiled the names of the music icons that would be sharing the stage with her as the Cruel Summer hit-maker returns to the UK with her sensational world tour, as per Mirror.

In the list, names of the artists included RAYE, Suki Waterhouse and Maisie Peters who would be performing with Swift for five more sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium between 15 to 20 August.

Along with Paramore, these famous names would be opening for the Blank Space singer’s Eras Tour shows.

Paramore, the band, fronted by Hayley Williams, has toured Europe with Swift, and they would now be performing alongside a string of female talent at the upcoming and anticipated shows.

As per the post, SOFIA ISELLA, Holly Humberstone, Suki Waterhouse, Maisie Peters and RAYE have received invitations to perform at the Eras Tour as guests.

Exempting Paramore, who are scheduled to perform at every show alongside Taylor Swift, the other mentioned artists would be opening the record-breaking Eras Tour for one night, each.