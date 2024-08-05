Royal family issues first statement after Meghan Markle, Harry's emotional interview

Royal family has shared its first social media post with a sweet announcement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s emotional interview.



The palace took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted that Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie has arrived in France to support Team GB at the Olympics.

The tweet reads, “As Patron of Great Britain Hockey, The Duchess of Edinburgh has joined spectators at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she attended the Men’s Hockey Quarter-Final yesterday and visited the Women’s team at the Team GB performance hub, ahead of their Quarter-Final against the Netherlands this afternoon.”

She also wished the team ‘very best of luck.’

The royal family’s social media post came a day after Meghan and Harry dropped new interview on an American TV channel.

They discussed cyberbullying and mental health awareness during their sit-down chat with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan, along with their philanthropic organization, the Archewell Foundation, announced the launch of The Parents’ Network.