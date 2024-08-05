Machine Gun Kelly regrets misinterpreting his mom in past

Machine Gun Kelly recently opened up about misinterpreting his estranged mother.

On Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, revealed he portrayed his mother unfairly during the early days of his career.

In songs like 2019's Burning Memories, he accused her of abandoning him, singing, "How’d you leave your only child at nine for another dude?/ All the years that you ignore me left me sleepless in the bed/ I hope daddy got some kids because your only son is dead/ I spent 20 years waiting on the stairs/ Now I’m finished thinking anyone’ll ever hear these prayers."

MGK said in podcast, "I love my mom dearly and I misrepresented her a lot early in my career, I was speaking my truth, but I didn’t give the masses the chance to understand her truth."

The singer, who was raised by his father after his mother left, explained that he longed for his mother to come back for him, recalling, "Like you gotta get to me, you gotta Liam Neeson this s***. Come find me no matter what it take."