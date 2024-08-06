Jelly Roll helps a 'cancer survivor' at his show in viral video

Jelly Roll certainly has no bad traits even if he is a “son of a sinner.”



The country music icon, who rose to fame after bagging numerous accolades for his tracks, stopped his performance midway at one of his recent concerts to help a fan.

In a TikTok video going viral on social media platforms, the 39-year-old musician was performing at the Tailgates N’ Tallboys country music festival in Midland, Michigan, when he was filmed spotting a fan who stood in the crowd while using an IV drip.

As he stopped the show to address the fan, Jelly Roll said, "I've seen a lot of crazy s*** at my shows.”

He continued, “But this young lady is out here with a full-blown IV," he said as he pointed out the girl amongst the spectators who told him she was "a cancer survivor."

"Let's get her a chair,” Jelly Roll said to his team as he offered the accommodation.

"Somebody on my team, let's get her somewhere more comfortable to watch the rest of the show. We'll get you off your feet, baby. Okay?” the Need A Favor hit-maker added.