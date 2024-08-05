Machine Gun Kelly's rehab stint and how Megan Fox helped him get sober

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his sobriety journey and Megan Fox's role in it

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he went to rehab to battle alcohol addiction, and how Megan Fox helped him through his withdrawal symptoms.

Appearing on the Dumb Blonde podcast, MGK shared that he’s now sober after a rehab stay.

“I’m completely sober from everything. I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August,” he said.

“Megan has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with [sobriety],” he shared,

He also revealed “weed and alcohol” were his favorites, while he also “loved snorting Vyvans,” as well as hydrocodone and Percocet.

MGK went to rehab following his 2023 European tour.

“I didn’t tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me,” he shared

He continued: “That was my first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it.”

“I met with a lot of psychiatrists, some who gave up on me and many therapists who did the same. But I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is and have made peace with it. It’s a constant tightrope walk,” he noted.

“I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself. I’m also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating. So, I guess, I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am, because I kind of depended on my art to do that,” MGK concluded.