Brad Pitt source to Angelina Jolie: 'Don't make it personal'

After the lawyers of Angelina Jolie demanded estranged ex reveal private communication, a source close to Brad Pitt spoke out.



The filing was part of a dispute over the French winery as the Lara Croft star's attorneys claim the Oscar winner forced her to sign a revised non-disclosure agreement "specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up."

While they also asked him to share his conversations with the therapist he sought after the infamous flight incident.

Slamming Angelina's request, the source told People, "This was a simple business dispute, but sadly, this legal attack is just the latest example of them harming the entire family by making it personal."

Not only this, Brad's legal team already called his ex-wife's motion "wide-ranging and intrusive."

"The other side is desperately and repeatedly trying to do anything to distract from the fact that it was her — and not Brad — who requested an NDA about the divorce, a fact which completely undermines the legitimacy of their never-ending attacks," the source shared.

"They don't want anyone to focus on the fact that she deprived the kids of their inheritance of Miraval by breaching the agreement and selling it and taking the money."