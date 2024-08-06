'Deadpool & Wolverine' director reveals if Taylor Swift was considered for role

Deadpool & Wolverine was drowning in rumors of celeb cameos during its production. Now, director Shawn Levy is revealing if the Taylor Swift and Ben Affleck rumors were ever true.



Per the rumors, Taylor would’ve played Dazzler, a superhero whose superpower is sound, whereas Affleck would’ve reprised his role as Daredevil. The rumor was fueled by Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner reprising her Daredevil character Elektra.

Debunking the rumor about Taylor Swift’s appearance, Levy told Variety: “That was one of the loudest rumors that came out of nowhere. It was never true. Thank you, internet, for building such a smokescreen of rumors and half-truths so that no one ever knew what was going to happen.”

Talking about Daredevil, he said: “Early on, when we were looking at a 70-name menu of Marvel characters, Daredevil was on one of those lists, but never since those earliest of conversations, and never to the point of outreach or offers or anything like that.”

“We made contact with everyone featured in the Fox tribute reel halfway through our end credits — and that’s dozens of actors who have been a part of that legacy. That was fun to build a love letter to those years, those characters, and all the actors who played them,” he added.