Keith Urban and band makes hard decision amid severe weather

Keith Urban just announced the cancellation of his previously ongoing greater North American tour.

A couple of days after he attended the 2024 Summer Olympic Games with his wife, Nicole Kidman and their two daughters, the musician resumed his performances, as per Hello!

However, the 56-year-old experienced some unforeseen circumstances that first led to the delay of his tour and then its inevitable cancellation.

Keith and his band were expected to perform and headline the Big Valley Jamboree country music festival in Alberta over the weekend.

Just a few hours before the show, event organizers had no choice but to cancel the remainder of the concerts on August 4, due to severe weather crisis.

“Due to approaching severe weather, the event has been postponed until further notice. Please move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit and proceed to either the Marketplace Tradeshow Building or Cook County Saloon,” the festival organizers’ official statement read.

Just an hour later after the statement was released, an update stated, "Due to severe weather conditions, the remainder of the event has been [canceled]," which marked the end of the festival. "We look forward to seeing you all in 2025."