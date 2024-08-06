Halle Berry's attempt for ex Olivier Martinez to get therapy laid bare

Halle Berry attempt for ex Olivier Martinez to get therapy laid bare

Halle Berry just failed to convince her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez to get therapy.

It was revealed that the 57-year-old actress was not able to get a court to force Marinez to attend co-parenting therapy.

A part of their divorce agreement, that was official in 2016, the former couple mutually agrees to have co-parenting therapy sessions.

Berry is insistent on having this understanding enforced upon the French actor after he failed to mark his presence at their most recent appointment.

However, it was reported by Radar Online that the Oscar winning star’s request has been denied by a court judge.

Berry has alleged her ex-husband of missing and avoiding therapy, stating the reason as, “he wants to have the summer off... thereby thwarting the entire therapeutic process".

"These continued conflicts hurt Maceo, (and) interfere with his development and best interests,” the Catwoman actress’s claim also added.

It further continued, "Olivier's continued involvement of Maceo in our disputes... (has) caused Maceo to act out against me".

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married to each other from 2013 to 2016 and share a 10-year-old son, Maceo-Robert Martinez.