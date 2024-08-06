Leonardo DiCaprio suffers jellyfish sting during dreamy Mediterranean trip

Leonardo DiCaprio just got stung, literally!

As the actor spent some of his leisure time having a yacht day, he had an unfortunate encounter with the underwater world life.

The Titanic star seemed to be enjoying his trip, taking a dip in the Mediterranean Sea with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti as well as jetting in the clear, cool water.

However, TMZ reported that DiCaprio called out for help and assistance as soon as he got out of the water, seeking attention for a mark that was visible below his buttocks.

As it could be seen, it was pretty evident that the Oscar winning actor had suffered from a jellyfish sting or some sort of bite from a sea creature.

DiCaprio hopped into the outdoor shower of his yacht where his partner, Ceretti, could be seen taking a closer look at the wound.

Shortly after the trip crew rushed to Leonardo DiCaprio’s aid, spraying it clean and then drying it with a towel. As seen from the actor’s interaction with his crew, the sting did not appear to pose some serious threat.