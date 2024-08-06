 
Cardi B 'so happy' she does not need fashion to conceal pregnancy

Cardi B announce she was pregnant with her third child on August 1, 2024

Web Desk
August 06, 2024

Cardi B officially announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her third baby on August 1.

Later, the rapper, on August 4, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I'm so happy y'all know that I'm (pregnant emoji) now I can stop wearing those deum [sic] school girl skirts lmaoooooo."

For quite some time, the 31-year-old has had to wear clothing such as high-waisted miniskirts to keep the secret.

Just a day prior to this announcement, the WAP singer filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Offset.

A representative for Cardi B provided further clarification of the situation,

"It’s not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming," they told PEOPLE referring to the recent incident when Offset caused quite the stir with his choice of words when was spotted with a woman in a casino who was claimed to be his ex-girlfriend.

Sources have revealed that the decision was not made overnight and that the couple had “grown apart”. Cardi B now seeks primary custody of her children, Wave Set and Kulture Kiari.

