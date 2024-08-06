Christina Hall pens down a heartfelt note for daughter Taylor

Christina Hall showered her love on her daughter with a sweet note.



The 41-year-old HGTV star took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and posted a sweet image with her 13-year-old daughter Taylor.

The black and white photo features the mother-daughter duo wearing matching g jeans and a T-shirt while smiling and leaning heads on each other.

She began her caption with, "My beautiful girl. I adore you and your teenage era. You make me laugh more than anyone .. we have an unbreakable bond that only gets stronger."

Christina went on to say, "I love watching you continue to flourish and I love growing stronger together.”

“Thank you for always communicating with me and I’ll always protect you and have your back,” she added.

For those unversed, Christina shares Taylor and her 8-year-old son Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

She also welcomed son Hudson, 4 with ex Ant Anstead.