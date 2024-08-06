Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky eyes European destination wedding: Source

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky eyeing European destination wedding: Source

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are planning their destiny wedding in Europe.



As per a recent report by ET on August 5, the 38-year-old singer and her 46-year-old entrepreneur ‘fiance’ have started to plan their big day.

An insider told the outlet, “Gaga and Michael are the happiest they've ever been. Michael has always known Gaga was the one. They had an engagement party at her home in Malibu with their loved ones and everyone is thrilled for them."



The source went on to say, "They are already thinking about wedding plans and talking about possibly having a destination wedding in Europe," the source continues.

"They'd love to get married sooner than later and both want to start a family,” it further added.

This came a week after the couple’s engagement news broke

In a video circulated on social media, Lady Gaga was seen introducing Micheal as her ‘fiance’ to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal while talking about her opening ceremony performance at the 2024 Olympics.

Another source told the publisher after Gaga’s ‘fiance’ reference that the pair has "been engaged since the spring," as the Poker singer was spotted wearing a big diamond ring back in April in West Hollywood.

The insider added, "They're both extremely happy and excited about this moment in their relationship."