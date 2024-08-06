 
Geo News

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky eyes European destination wedding: Source

The singer introduced Michael Polansky as her ‘fiance’ in a video on social media

By
Web Desk
|

August 06, 2024

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky eyeing European destination wedding: Source
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky eyeing European destination wedding: Source

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are planning their destiny wedding in Europe.

As per a recent report by ET on August 5, the 38-year-old singer and her 46-year-old entrepreneur ‘fiance’ have started to plan their big day.

An insider told the outlet, “Gaga and Michael are the happiest they've ever been. Michael has always known Gaga was the one. They had an engagement party at her home in Malibu with their loved ones and everyone is thrilled for them."

The source went on to say, "They are already thinking about wedding plans and talking about possibly having a destination wedding in Europe," the source continues.

"They'd love to get married sooner than later and both want to start a family,” it further added.

This came a week after the couple’s engagement news broke

In a video circulated on social media, Lady Gaga was seen introducing Micheal as her ‘fiance’ to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal while talking about her opening ceremony performance at the 2024 Olympics.

Another source told the publisher after Gaga’s ‘fiance’ reference that the pair has "been engaged since the spring," as the Poker singer was spotted wearing a big diamond ring back in April in West Hollywood.

The insider added, "They're both extremely happy and excited about this moment in their relationship."

Christina Hall pens down a heartfelt note for daughter Taylor
Christina Hall pens down a heartfelt note for daughter Taylor
Cardi B 'so happy' she does not need fashion to conceal pregnancy
Cardi B 'so happy' she does not need fashion to conceal pregnancy
Theresa Nist reminisces 'The Golden Bachelor' as she marks 71st birthday
Theresa Nist reminisces 'The Golden Bachelor' as she marks 71st birthday
Meghan Markle told key way to heal Royal Family ‘wound' video
Meghan Markle told key way to heal Royal Family ‘wound'
Leonardo DiCaprio suffers jellyfish sting during dreamy Mediterranean trip
Leonardo DiCaprio suffers jellyfish sting during dreamy Mediterranean trip
Halle Berry's attempt for ex Olivier Martinez to get therapy laid bare
Halle Berry's attempt for ex Olivier Martinez to get therapy laid bare
Director Shawn Levy reveals he's godfather of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's son
Director Shawn Levy reveals he's godfather of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's son
Keith Urban and band makes hard decision amid severe weather
Keith Urban and band makes hard decision amid severe weather