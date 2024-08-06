Meghan Markle ‘extreme dark thoughts' during time as British Princess revealed

Meghan Markle is reportedly called out for her suicidal discussions in a recent interview.



The Duchess of Sussex, who admits she has not unveiled the depth of her mental trauma from time with the Royal Family, has received a mocking response from a Royal expert.

Meghan revealed: "I think when you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it. And I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way."

Speaking about the Duchess’ confession, Royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop tells the Mirror: "As the British summer erupted into angry protest, across the pond the New Model Royals sat coolly in Santa Barbara, legs crossed, eyes forwards, the epitome of togetherness.

"Cue Harry and Meghan doing what royals do best, promoting their latest initiative: a Parent Network for a new sort of horror, children who lose their lives because of insidious forces on the internet. Drawing from the New Model Royals’ own playbook on pain, CBS anchor Jane Pauley forced the couple to take standard philanthropy that bit further and link their pain to those they are helping. Didn't Meghan once consider suicide?

The expert then continued: "She talked of the need to be 'really open about it' before Meghan admitted she 'hadn't really scraped the surface' of her own pain. Wow. There it was, out in the open once more. The extremity of Meghan’s dark thoughts when working as a British princess.

"Breakdown what Meghan said and her healing journey (one she believes is so important), remains incomplete. Clearly a session on Oprah was insufficient when it came to being 'really open' about her suicidal plight inside the Royal Family,” she noted.