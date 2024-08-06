Matt Damon shares his remarks after watching Andrew Scott's ‘Ripley’

Matt Damon gushed over the film Mr Ripley as he revealed he has no plans to reprise his role as Mr. Ripley.



The 53-year-old actor looked back at the making of his 1999 thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley in an interview with IndieWire.

His character was recently revived by Andrew Scott for a Netflix series.

After watching the latest remake of the film. Damon revealed if he is going to reprise his role in the future.

“I don’t know,” Damon replied to the outlet.

He went on to say, “You know, I associate the one that we did so much with Anthony Minghella, who’s passed away now, that I don’t know. I even had trouble watching the new one, as beautiful as it was and as great as everybody was.”

“It was hard at first for me to sink back into it just because I have so many great memories, but they’re all wrapped up in these personal feelings about the experience,” Damon added.

It is pertinent to mention that the revived series with eight episodes of Mr. Ripley was premiered by Netflix in April.