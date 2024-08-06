 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez responds to Ben Affleck's new makeover amid divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez goes loud and clear after Ben Affleck is seen embracing a new biker look

By
Web Desk
|

August 06, 2024

Jennifer Lopez responds to Ben Afflecks bachelorhood after his biker look
Jennifer Lopez responds to Ben Afflecks 'bachelorhood' after his biker look

Jennifer Lopez sends an indirect message to husband Ben Affleck after he debuted a faux hawk hairstyle last weekend.

It seems Lopez, 55, is also picking up on the cues as she recently ditched her ring while checking out a $68million mansion in Beverly Hills, DailyMail reported.

The Atlas star, who had previously switched her wedding ring to the right hand, flashed her bare hands in a subtle response to Ben Affleck's recent transformation, which was dubbed as a 'midlife crisis makeover' by many publications.

Affleck, 51, was seen weekending on an electric blue bike, for which he ditched his office wear and went for Red Hot Chillies t-shirt, gray jeans, and a leather jacket. He was photographed without his ring as he sped off in daylight in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Lopez looked somber as she stepped out with child Emme, 16, in a plunging black top and high-waisted cream trousers after jetting back to LA from an extended stay in the Hamptons.

As for their imminent divorce rumours, DailyMail has revealed that documents have been 'finalised, but not yet turned in.'

Prince William, Harry unlikely to meet despite heartbreaking death in family
Prince William, Harry unlikely to meet despite heartbreaking death in family
Prince Harry's former girlfriend pays touching tribute to late sister
Prince Harry's former girlfriend pays touching tribute to late sister
Paris restaurant addresses Serena Williams' discouraging encounter
Paris restaurant addresses Serena Williams' discouraging encounter
Prince Harry set to face Prince William at uncle's funeral
Prince Harry set to face Prince William at uncle's funeral
Kate Middleton one ‘yes' away from Olympics action, says expert video
Kate Middleton one ‘yes' away from Olympics action, says expert
Victoria Canal breaks silence after rumors of dating Tom Cruise
Victoria Canal breaks silence after rumors of dating Tom Cruise
Matt Damon shares his remarks after watching Andrew Scott's 'Ripley'
Matt Damon shares his remarks after watching Andrew Scott's 'Ripley'
Meghan Markle ‘extreme dark thoughts' during time as British Princess revealed video
Meghan Markle ‘extreme dark thoughts' during time as British Princess revealed