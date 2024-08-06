UK police speeds up Amanda Abbington's death threat probe

Amanda Abbington death threat investigation is moving from constabulary to constabulary.

Amanda, who is starring in When It Happens To You at Park Theatre, in Finsbury, north London, has reportedly been threatened to 'be prepared to die on stage' unless she withdraws her complaint about former pro-partner Giovanni Pernice.

Since then, the investigation into the email has been sped up with MET police now liaising with another force, DailyMail reported.

"Specialist officers have been looking at the email closely over the last 72 hours, and now believe they are close to identifying where it was sent from," a source told the outlet.

"They are liaising with another force on this now. This, in turn, they hope will go on to lead them to the person behind the threat," the outlet further quoted the source.

As per the outlet, Amanda has now been interviewed twice by cops so far.

Prior to the recent development, Jez Bond, the director of the show Amanda is starring in, said Amanda will continue appearing for the show, despite the chilling death threat.

The death threat came after Amanda's recent interview where admitted to her hesitation in taking public transport after Pernice's fans targetted her.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Friday, she said she had withdrawn from social media after getting 'incredibly toxic and relentless' online abuse from Strictly fans.

She said: "When I’m on the train and things, I do sometimes feel exposed and vulnerable, I do, because of the nature of the threats I was getting. You do feel like you’re public enemy number one for saying 'I do not feel entirely happy with this'."