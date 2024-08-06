Kate Middleton 'determined' to follow THIS rule for her kids despite cancer

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William took a major decision for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when their family moved to Windsor from Kensington Palace.



The future king and queen had decided that their former live-in nanny, Teresa Turrion Borrallo, "would not relocate with them."

Now, according to a report by the Daily Mail, the royal couple do not want preferential treatment for there children as they have refused to use the help of dedicated staff to raise them.

The publication, citing a royal source, claimed, “I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home.

"The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they’ve finished eating and helping with tidying up. There’s no preferential treatment."

Amid her cancer treatment, the insider said that Kate Middleton has "been determined to make sure her children's home life is not disrupted" and that the day-to-day activities go on as "normal as possible."