Ryan Reynolds brands Channing Tatum someone 'born to play'

Ryan Reynolds believes that Channing Tatum was 'born to play'

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ryan Reynolds had high praises for Channing Tatum after he made a cameo in the Marvel film.

The 47-year-old took it to Instagram as he stated that he was “born to play” Gambit a.k.a. Remy LeBeau, an X-Men character he said Tatum spent over a decade trying to cinematize in a Marvel movie.

In regards to the Instagram post, he posted a series of pictures of Tatum while working on Deadpool 3 and Reynolds compared his journey with Gambit to his own longtime journey by bringing his antihero to the silver screen.

Furthermore, he also shared a picture of both of them together which was taken at Comin-Con.

According to Daily Mail, Tatum also took it to Instagram as he shared the same pictures while thanking the film producer for supporting him more than anyone in Hollywood and received Reynolds' reciprocity in high praise.



In a lengthy caption, Reynolds called Tatum “one of the greatest, hardest working, kindest people in this entire industry.”

Moreover, Reynolds recounted by saying, “Gambit is a guy Chan was born to play. His story is similar to my road on Deadpool — in that Chan spent a decade trying to put the most comic-accurate version of Gambit on the big screen.”

It is worth mentioning that Reynolds also championed the comic book character before stressing the importance of “having new characters to root for.”