 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian drops steamy throwback snaps after cutting off mystery man

Kim Kardashian raises the temperature with throwback pictures from her June getaway on Jeff Bezos yacht

By
Web Desk
|

August 06, 2024

Kim Kardashian drops steamy throwback snaps after cutting off mystery man
Kim Kardashian drops steamy throwback snaps after cutting off mystery man

Kim Kardashian is updating her fans on everything that happened during her Greece trip with Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos.

The Skims founder dropped some sun-kissed solos as well as selfies with Sanchez as they had a summer getaway packed with jet ski rides and detox on the yacht.

The Kardashians star also shared scenic shots of a sunset, wild cats, and goats.

A day earlier, the mother-of-four also shared pictures of quality time with North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The throwback comes a week after the reality star revealed she cut off her mystery boyfriend for getting in her way.

"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You're getting in my way,' and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you're not going to tell me to change my schedule,'" she said during the recent season finale of The Kardashians.

Kim, 43, explained that after going to therapy on the advice of her sister Kourtney Kardashian, she learned that her 'fight or flight' tendencies were affecting her romantic relationships.

The reality star admitted, "I feel like that's how I would get in relationships."

Kim recalled something her mystery boyfriend used to tell her. "'You work so much, why don't you just take a week off?'" she quoted to the cameras, to which she then responded saying, "I'm like, 'Get out of here!'"

She disclosed that she chose not to take her ex's advice, which led to the relationship's downfall.

"That was the beginning of the end," she said.

In 2023, it was reported that Kim was dating a mystery man, referred to as Fred by Kourtney's ex Scott Disick in one of the episodes.

Prince William follows in Harry's footsteps as he takes big decision for kids video
Prince William follows in Harry's footsteps as he takes big decision for kids
Prince Harry commits a cardinal sin against King Charles
Prince Harry commits a cardinal sin against King Charles
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite in a reality comedic series video
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite in a reality comedic series
Ryan Reynolds brands Channing Tatum someone 'born to play'
Ryan Reynolds brands Channing Tatum someone 'born to play'
Meghan Markle receives sad news before her 43rd birthday video
Meghan Markle receives sad news before her 43rd birthday
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively unveil identity of son Olin's godfather
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively unveil identity of son Olin's godfather
UK police speeds up Amanda Abbington's death threat probe
UK police speeds up Amanda Abbington's death threat probe
Jennifer Lopez responds to Ben Affleck's new makeover amid divorce rumours
Jennifer Lopez responds to Ben Affleck's new makeover amid divorce rumours