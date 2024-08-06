Kim Kardashian drops steamy throwback snaps after cutting off mystery man

Kim Kardashian is updating her fans on everything that happened during her Greece trip with Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos.

The Skims founder dropped some sun-kissed solos as well as selfies with Sanchez as they had a summer getaway packed with jet ski rides and detox on the yacht.

The Kardashians star also shared scenic shots of a sunset, wild cats, and goats.



A day earlier, the mother-of-four also shared pictures of quality time with North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The throwback comes a week after the reality star revealed she cut off her mystery boyfriend for getting in her way.



"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You're getting in my way,' and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you're not going to tell me to change my schedule,'" she said during the recent season finale of The Kardashians.

Kim, 43, explained that after going to therapy on the advice of her sister Kourtney Kardashian, she learned that her 'fight or flight' tendencies were affecting her romantic relationships.



The reality star admitted, "I feel like that's how I would get in relationships."



Kim recalled something her mystery boyfriend used to tell her. "'You work so much, why don't you just take a week off?'" she quoted to the cameras, to which she then responded saying, "I'm like, 'Get out of here!'"

She disclosed that she chose not to take her ex's advice, which led to the relationship's downfall.

"That was the beginning of the end," she said.

In 2023, it was reported that Kim was dating a mystery man, referred to as Fred by Kourtney's ex Scott Disick in one of the episodes.