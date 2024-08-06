Prince William follows in Harry’s footsteps as he takes big decision for kids

Prince William appears to be following in Prince Harry’s footsteps as he makes major decision despite King Charles’ strong objections.



According to a royal expert, the Prince of Wales is breaking the traditional Royal family methods in his three kids, whom he shares with Kate Middleton.

William aims to give his kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – a relatively normal upbringing unlike the one he experienced as a future king and amidst the shadow of his parents' (Charles and Princess Diana) troubled marriage.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich revealed that William and Kate are "hands-on" parents, prioritizing their children while balancing royal responsibilities.

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales have shown no indication of stepping back from their roles as working royals, their approach to parenting mirrors that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 as they wanted to live away from the strict rules and regulations of the Royal family and give their kids normal upbringing.

"Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting style is extremely hands-on by royal standards," the expert told the publication.

"Those traveling with and receiving Prince William and his eldest son Prince George have commented on their close bond and even similar mannerisms,” she added.

She went on to note that William, the Prince of Wales, “craves normalcy after his tumultuous childhood," adding, "One of the great appeals Kate had for William was her stable family.”

“Those closest to her have always shared that she and Prince William wanted the children to live ‘in the real world, not a gilded bubble. They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids.'"

This comes after Robert Jobson claimed in his upcoming book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, about King Charles’ concerns to William about his frequent use of helicopters to transport his family, especially kids.