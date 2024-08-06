How did Meghan Markle celebrate her 43rd birthday?

Meghan Markle reportedly marked her 43rd birthday privately with Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Sunday, August 4.



The former Suits actress celebrated her special day on Sunday, the same day as the royal couple's joint TV interview dropped on an American TV channel.

According to a report the GB News, Archie and Lilibet doting mother held a low-key celebration with husband and their kids at their Montecito mansion.

There are also claims Meghan has been snubbed by the Royal Family after she was ignored on her 43rd birthday.

Meanwhile, in an emotional interview, Meghan opened up about her own experience of suffering online abuse.

The Duchess said: "When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey - certainly part of mine - is being able to be really open about it.

"I never really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way."