 
Geo News

How did Meghan Markle celebrate her 43rd birthday?

Meghan Markle celebrated her 43rd birthday on Sunday

By
Web Desk
|

August 06, 2024

How did Meghan Markle celebrate her 43rd birthday?
How did Meghan Markle celebrate her 43rd birthday?

Meghan Markle reportedly marked her 43rd birthday privately with Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Sunday, August 4.

The former Suits actress celebrated her special day on Sunday, the same day as the royal couple's joint TV interview dropped on an American TV channel.

According to a report the GB News, Archie and Lilibet doting mother held a low-key celebration with husband and their kids at their Montecito mansion.

There are also claims Meghan has been snubbed by the Royal Family after she was ignored on her 43rd birthday.

Meanwhile, in an emotional interview, Meghan opened up about her own experience of suffering online abuse.

The Duchess said: "When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey - certainly part of mine - is being able to be really open about it.

"I never really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way."

Kate Middleton forces King Charles to change royal rules for her and kids? video
Kate Middleton forces King Charles to change royal rules for her and kids?
Astrologer predicts about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage
Astrologer predicts about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage
Kim Kardashian drops steamy throwback snaps after cutting off mystery man
Kim Kardashian drops steamy throwback snaps after cutting off mystery man
Ryan Reynolds lauds Jennifer Garner's cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Ryan Reynolds lauds Jennifer Garner's cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
King Charles shuts doors on Prince Harry for good
King Charles shuts doors on Prince Harry for good
King Charles reacts to rift with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles reacts to rift with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince William follows in Harry's footsteps as he takes big decision for kids video
Prince William follows in Harry's footsteps as he takes big decision for kids
Prince Harry commits a cardinal sin against King Charles
Prince Harry commits a cardinal sin against King Charles