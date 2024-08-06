King Charles shuts doors on Prince Harry for good

King Charles has decided to shut his door on Prince Harry after he committed a ‘cardinal sin’ by taking a brutal swipe against his beloved.



According to Fox News Digital, the monarch believes the Duke of Sussex committed a ‘cardinal sin’ after he referred to the Queen Consort as a ‘villain’ in his book, Spare.

Hence, it seems like Charles is not ready to forgive his ‘darling boy,’ which is why he did not meet him when he came to the UK in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games and also snubbed him from his Balmoral vacation invite list.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Christopher Andersen said, "When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a 'villain' in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin."

Hence, the expert warned the Duke of Sussex that he may never be forgiven. "No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king.”

"I think Charles could forgive Harry for some of the trouble he’s caused – including bailing on the monarchy … slamming his brother William for bullying behavior and suing for royal protection when visiting the U.K.," Andersen further said.

"But Charles is having a hard time forgiving Harry for taking what he sees as gratuitous potshots at his beloved Queen Camilla. This still remains a thorn on the king’s side," he added.