Ryan Reynolds lauds Jennifer Garner's cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds has sung the praises of his co-star Jennifer Garner following the release of Deadpool & Wolverine.



Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 47-year-old star shared a carousel of photos from the set of the newly-released film, giving a sweet shout-out to Jennifer.

“This @jennifer.garner person. She has a blackbelt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance,” Ryan began the caption.

“I’ve worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can’t hide one detail… I don’t care how talented someone is, you can’t hide humanity,” the IF star continued.

Dubbing Jennifer one of his favorite people, Ryan penned, “I love her and I will now and always, owe her one. Or five. What a baller. #ElektraForever.”

Soon after, Jennifer thanked Ryan for his kind words.



“I’ll fight bad guys for you any day, @vancityreynolds, thank you so much for having me and for your years of kindness and generosity,” the Family Switch actress penned in the comments section of the post.

For those unversed, Jennifer reprised her role as Elektra Natchios in the movie Deadpool & Wolverine. The film is currently playing in cinemas worldwide.