Henry Cavill earns praise for 'Deadpool and Wolverine' after eight hour days

Henry Cavill admits he was sick to his stomach while he was filming his cameo as Wolverine variant “the Cavillrine” and earned a lot of praise for this.

It happened during the interview with The New York Times, Deadpool and Wolverine’s director, Shawn Levy, as he appreciated Cavill for his commitment to his cameo.

It is pertinent to mention that in the movie, Cavill’s role appeared as one of the Wolverine variants, when Deadpool was travelling in the multiverse to search for different versions of Wolverine to team-up with.

Levy shared to the outlet, “[He] not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day.”

He continued by adding, “I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver.”

Levy also recalled, when Cavil was famous for his DC’s comic superhero role as Superman from 2013 to 2022 but then he left the role behind, and said, “It was not long after everything went down with DC and word came that Henry was being replaced as Superman.”

Before concluding he also said, “Given that Deadpool is in constant conversation with culture, it felt like a great opportunity to first of all cast Henry Cavill in a part that he would kick a** at, but also to poke fun at that other comic-book-founded movie studio and play with some self-awareness there.”