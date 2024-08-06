Astrologer predicts about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage

An Astrologer has made startling predictions about future of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage amid rumours of their rift.



Astrologer Carol Starr, made the predictions about Meghan and Harry’s future while speaking to journalist Kinsley Schofield for her YouTube channel.

Carol Starr believes that any gossip surrounding relationship tension between Harry and Meghan is “just life.”



According to a report by Cheat Sheet, the astrologer does not subscribe to the belief that they are leading separate lives.

The celebrity psychic said, “They are in love, but they have a lot of problems. But I feel like they are working them out from past lifetimes. Maybe even more than one lifetime.”

Despite constant rumours about the status of their marriage, Starr believes that Archie and Lilibet parents are in their relationship for the long haul. “I think they are going to stay together.”

She went on saying, “They’ve got kids. I think they really love each other. I keep going back to that, but I truly believe they’ve loved each other in past lifetimes.”