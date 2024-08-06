 
Meghan Markle messing with King Charles' blood pressure

August 06, 2024

King Charles is reportedly starting to suffer as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions, potentially to the detriment of his blood pressure.

Comments about this danger have been posed by royal commentator Daniela Esler.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece the experts addressed her personal feelings regarding the upcoming trip to Cambodia and said, “with the announcement of their Colombia visit, it does indeed look like they might be becoming ‘a regular thing’ and it would seem that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no intention of going quietly off into diplomatic and world stage obscurity to make rom-coms with B+ actors.”

“And you know what? Good,” she added. Because if this is “two people wanting to attract attention for a global summit ending violence against children? Hell yeah.”

She also pointed towards the alternative and admitted, “In this regard, away from their money-making and commercial outings, the duke and duchess still clearly want to help as much as they can and to use their platform slash celebrity to make the world a better place, something they are under no obligation to do anymore.”

“So, good for them,” Ms Elser also chimed in to say before signing from the conversation itself. 

