TikTok star David Allen pays tribute to his slain 5-weeks-old daughter

TikToker David Allen is bidding farewell to his little one, Lily Grace Allen.



The social media star, who goes by the username ToTouchAnEmu, shared the news on Instagram and TikTok with a video tribute on Sunday.

"Lily Grace Allen 6/21/24 - 7/27/24," he captioned the video, which he began by recalling all his achievements, of which he found the birth of his baby girl to be the coolest.

"I met a lot of cool people, celebrities, be[en] on shows, interviews, things like that. It was really neat. But the coolest thing I ever did was welcome my baby, Lily, into this world with my wife, Jessica," he said.

“She was five weeks old about a week ago when she passed away at midnight. I have cried every tear I can possibly cry. I think it's not easy,” Allen said. “I don't wish this on anybody. I don't even really know what to say.”

While he didn't reveal the cause behind her death, he went on to add that it took him about a week to find composure again to speak of his loss.

“[I] waited a week to even mention it because [he] didn't know how to talk about it.” He continued, “I don't really know what else to say. I just want to get it out there.”

He concluded the video with an emotional request to his over a million followers to “just go hug your little one, squeeze them tight” for him.

The memorial for Lily Grace Allen will be on Aug. 6 at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Home in Colleyville, Texas.