Jenna Ortega said to be in talks to star in a new film with Glen Powell

Jenna Ortega is said to be in talks to join Glen Powell in the new J.J. Abrams movie set up at Warner Bros.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the project is written by Abrams and will be produced by his Bad Robot, which has an overall deal with the studio.

It is pertinent to mention that Both Ortega and Powell were recently flagged as being a part of the “New A-List” by The Hollywood Reporter after surveying studio execs and producers about the most in-demand stars.

As per the publication, both stars are seen by the industry as box office draws, able to bring younger moviegoers into theaters.

As far as Powell is concerned, he is currently in theaters with Twisters, which has grossed more than $270 million at the global box office and he is set to star in the Running Man remake from Edgar Wright.

Meanwhile, Ortega will next be seen in Warner Bros' Beetlejuice sequel, directed by her Wednesday collaborator Tim Burton.

Furthermore, as per the outlet, Ortega will also reprise her titular role in the second season of the Netflix series Wednesday, which according to the streamer is its most-watched English language television series of all time.