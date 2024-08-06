 
Ryan Reynolds comes up with Henry Cavill cameo in minutes

'Deadpool & Wolverine' director gives a nod to geniuses of Ryan Reynolds after Henry Cavill cameo

Web Desk
August 06, 2024

In a flurry of Deadpool & Wolverine cameos, Henry Cavill's one was arguably the most surprising and it emerged that the idea was born in minutes.

In a chat with Collider, the director Shawn Levy opened up about the work that went into the making of what could be a shocking entry of a former DC star.

“That idea was hatched by Ryan, named by Ryan in that same instance, and it was not long after the Superman-DC shuffling of the deck, and it was just on our minds and then it was the idea, the name, a text, and an answer, all in 15 minutes.”

On the other hand, Henry who played Superman broke his silence on his much-hyped cameo.

"To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache," the Witcher star captioned by giving a cheeky nod to the time when he had to reshoot Justice League with Mission: Impossible – Fallout and the former production had to edit his moustache for the film because his character in the latter movie had one.

