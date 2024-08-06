Jennifer Lopez feels 'humiliated' as divorce gets dragged with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has not fully accepted it is over with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly stuck between being a 'romantic' and 'feeling humiliated' in her marriage to Ben Affleck.



“She’s furious,” a source told Page Six. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

“She is a romantic,” the outlet quoted the source, who blamed the Batman star as “he’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life.”

“They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”

The source also addressed Lopez's concerns for five kids from their previous marriages, who were looking forward to blending into a family as the love birds had purchased a $86 million marital mansion.

The insider stressed that "there are five kids involved in this,” adding that "she knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”

Affleck, who rekindled his romance with Lopez in July 2021, is delaying filing for divorce to avoid humiliating her further, another source told the outlet.

“He’s very protective of her,” added the source.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 55, wed in July 2022 in Las Vegas and renewed their vows a month later in a bigger ceremony at Affleck’s home in Riceboro, Georgia.