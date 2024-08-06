 
Reason for Zac Efron hospitalization revealed

Zac Efron was taken to the hospital out of caution

August 06, 2024

Details are unfolding about what exactly happened to Zac Efron after initial reports say he had a “minor swimming incident.”

Now, it was revealed the High School Musical star was having a fun time with his friends at a villa in Ibiza, Spain.

The moment of incident happened over the weekend as a source described when he jumped into the pool however the dive became an issue as his chest hit the bottom of the pool leading the water into his chest.

Soon, the property’s security scooped up the Baywatch star after he was seen visibly in distress, according to People.

Further explaining the scene, the insider said the signs of distress led others to take Zac to the hospital where X-rays were done to make sure no water remained in his lungs.

After the incident, the movie star assured the fans by posting his snap saying, “Happy and healthy,” adding, “Thanks for the well wishes.”

