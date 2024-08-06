'Deadpool & Wolverine' stars Jennifer Garner, Ryan Reynolds have a heart to heart

'Deadpool & Wolverine' stars Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds are full of praise for each other

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner are having a heartwarming exchange of words following the release of the movie.

Reynolds took to Instagram to sing praises of his costar, who reprised her Daredevil role of Elektra for the movie.

He shared a slew of photos from the set including two solo shots of Garner as Elektra. Another shot featured the Adam’s Project costars posing with Wesley Snipes, who reprised his role from Blade.





Another photo showed the duo talking to director Shawn Levy and having a laugh. Two more photos were stills of scenes of the duo in the film. The last picture featured Garner sitting and smiling at the camera in her real-life look.

"This @jennifer.garner person. She has a blackbelt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance™️," the IF actor captioned the post.

"I’ve worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can’t hide one detail… I don’t care how talented someone is, you can’t hide humanity," he added.

Concluding the caption, he wrote: "She’s not only one of my favorite performers, she’s one of my favorite people. I love her and I will now and always, owe her one. Or five. What a baller. #ElektraForever.”

Responding with a candid message, Garner shared the post to her Instagram stories and wrote: "I'll fight bad guys for you any day, @vancityreynolds, thank you so much for having me and for your years of kindness and generosity"