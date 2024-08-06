Ben Affleck rumored to play THIS wrestler in upcoming movie

Ben Affleck is rumored to star as a wrestler in an upcoming movie

According to rumors swirling about, Ben Affleck is set to play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming movie.

Ben is also rumored to be making the movie with his Good Will Hunting team. He’s said to be producing the film with his best friend Mat Damon.

Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant is set to take the director’s chair, with The Big Short‘s Charles Randolph writing the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will reportedly be called Killing Gawker and center on Hogan’s legal battle against the website Gawker.

Hogan took the website to court over publishing of an excerpt of his s*x tape. The website ultimately settled the case for $31 million and also shut down their operation.

As for Ben’s personal life, he’s reportedly separated from wife Jennifer Lopez and heading towards divorce. The pair haven’t been seen together in months, with the Daredevil star even missing his wife’s Bridgerton themed 55th birthday on 24 July.

According to an insider, the split has left J.Lo “furious” and “humiliated.”

“He's humiliated her because she made a big deal that he's the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they're not young kids,” said the tipster.