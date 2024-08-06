Angelina Jolie's son Pax's injuries detailed by eyewitness who helped him after crash

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt was injured in a bike crash last week

Pax Jolie-Pitt’s mouth was “filled with blood” after his serious e-bike accident last week, says an eyewitness.

Lola Cavalli was one of the first few people to witness the accident and rushed to help Pax. Per Lola, there were no broken bones and the injuries were mostly on the head.

“I didn’t see any broken bones, I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak, and since I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding, I did not see where I could apply the pressure, because it was on the head,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

She mentioned that there wasn’t “a lot of blood … like a fountain of blood rushing out” but the 20-year-old’s “mouth was filled with blood.”

“When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth,” she said.

Pax was then attended by paramedics who then took him to the hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The college student was surrounded by his mom and siblings at the hospital. An insider told Page Six yesterday that Pax had been released from the ICU and is now recovering at home.

“He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy,” the source said.