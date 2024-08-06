Jennifer Lopez finds new partner amid Ben Affleck divorce: Source

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly trying hard to move on from estranged husband Ben Affleck.



An insider recently shared with In Touch Weekly that the multihyphenate put a really high level of confidence in her manager, Benny Medina.

The source kicked off the chat by saying, “Being married to Jennifer Lopez feels like being married to Benny Medina, too.”

They went on to add, “She won’t do anything without her manager.”

“And even insisted he accompany her and Ben on their honeymoon!” the insider continued.

This revelation comes amid Page Six’s report that Jennifer is still "not fully accepting" the idea of being split from her husband.

The insider privy to Page Six disclosed, “There are five kids involved in this,” noting, "She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”

“She’s furious,” the source also mentioned and claimed, “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

“She is a romantic,” the tipster revealed noting that the songstress feels “he’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life.”

“They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids," the insider concluded.