Did Ben Affleck vet Jennifer Garner's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' joke about divorce? Find out

Shawn Levy is dishing details of Jennifer Garner’s Ben Affleck joke in Deadpool & Wolverine.



Levy appeared on the Happy Sad Confused on Monday. Host Josh Horowitz asked the director whether he vetted the joke with Affleck.

“No, we vetted it with Jen,” Levy said of the joke.

Levy went to recall how Garner, 52, responded when asked for permission to use the joke. “It’s fine,” she said.

“That joke, as far as I know, wasn’t vetted by Ben,” he confirmed.

The said joke consisted of Ryan Reynolds’ character Deadpool sharing his condolences over the death of Daredevil (played by Affleck), who was Elektra’s lover in Daredevil.

Levy then noted: “I later spoke with Ben because … the end credits have this tribute reel to the legacy of Marvel movies and so that gave us the occasion to speak to everyone because we needed and wanted everyone’s permission.”

Daredevil played a special role in Garner and Affleck’s love story as the duo met at the set and fell in love. They went on to tie the knot in 2005 and welcomed three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.